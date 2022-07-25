Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $93.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. Henry Schein has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

