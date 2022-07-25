V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VFC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.47.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $47.46 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

