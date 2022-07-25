Citigroup Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 45.39%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

