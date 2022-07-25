The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Envista (NYSE:NVST) Target Price to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Envista Stock Down 4.7 %

NVST stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. Envista has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

