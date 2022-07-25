BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BPXXY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BPER Banca from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BPER Banca from €2.80 ($2.83) to €2.60 ($2.63) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.60.

BPER Banca Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

