Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $502.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Invitae has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after buying an additional 782,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

