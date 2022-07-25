Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

ELAN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

