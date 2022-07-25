Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $70,526,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.