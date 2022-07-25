Bank of America Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $950.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $900.00 to $950.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $816.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $710.70 and a 200-day moving average of $852.35. Tesla has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.