GSK’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.29 on Thursday. GSK has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in GSK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

