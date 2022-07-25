Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.06.

Traeger Stock Performance

COOK opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. Traeger has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.44 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Traeger by 53.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter worth about $5,566,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

