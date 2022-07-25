Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Lowered to $180.00 at UBS Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

