Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $205.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $285.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.50.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $199.42 on Thursday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.