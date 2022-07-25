Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Critical Contrast

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) and Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $8.70 billion 2.07 $902.71 million N/A N/A Dunelm Group $1.80 billion 1.19 $173.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kerry Group and Dunelm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and Dunelm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kerry Group and Dunelm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dunelm Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kerry Group currently has a consensus price target of $127.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Kerry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kerry Group is more favorable than Dunelm Group.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Dunelm Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, and poles and tracks; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; mirrors, pictures and frames, clocks, wallpapers and DIY, cushions and throws, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and electrical products; and storage products for home, clothes, and kitchen, as well as travel and luggage products. In addition, the company offers garden furniture and storage, garden decoration, and entertaining and dining products; and towels and bathmats, bathroom furniture, bathroom décor, and bathroom accessories, as well as trees and decoration, gifts, cook and dine, and trends Christmas products. It operates 175 superstores and 1 distribution centers, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Syston, the United Kingdom.

