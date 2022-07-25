General Dynamics (GD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GD opened at $216.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.33 and its 200 day moving average is $225.39. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 158.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

