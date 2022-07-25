Tyler Technologies (TYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $7.48-7.64 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $367.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.97 and its 200 day moving average is $397.57. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.