DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.26) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

