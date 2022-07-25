Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $307,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

