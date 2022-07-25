Qiagen (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Down 1.3 %

Qiagen stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qiagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 628,682 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 48.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after buying an additional 394,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.