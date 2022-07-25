Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Trading Down 0.5 %

PDS opened at $56.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $767.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.