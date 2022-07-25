Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $57.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,041,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,041,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,106.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,098.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,472 shares of company stock worth $12,533,685. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 101.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.