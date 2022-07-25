Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) versus Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Head to Head Analysis

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Disco and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Disco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 24.94% 22.73% 17.08% Arkema 15.10% 17.59% 8.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Disco and Arkema’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.73 billion 4.89 $367.45 million $2.92 16.00 Arkema $11.26 billion 0.61 $1.55 billion $23.27 3.95

Risk & Volatility

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Disco. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Disco has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Disco pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Disco pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arkema pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Disco and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 1 0 1 0 2.00 Arkema 4 1 5 0 2.10

Arkema has a consensus price target of $121.88, suggesting a potential upside of 32.75%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than Disco.

Summary

Arkema beats Disco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

(Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Arkema

(Get Rating)

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. The company also offers advanced materials consisting of specialty polyamides and polyvinylidene fluoride; and performance additives, such as specialty surfactants and molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide for use in automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment sectors. In addition, it provides coating solutions comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives; decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbents, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. Further, the company offers fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.