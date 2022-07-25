Garmin (GRMN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY22 guidance at $5.90 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $104.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,409,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.