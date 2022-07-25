ServiceNow (NOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $446.77 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.15, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.48 and a 200-day moving average of $509.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.81.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

