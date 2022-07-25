InvenTrust Properties (IVT) to Release Earnings on Monday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $6,105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $3,314,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

