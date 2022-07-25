Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bunker Hill Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A -$6.40 million -1.69 Bunker Hill Mining Competitors $8.14 billion $2.07 billion -5.67

Analyst Recommendations

Bunker Hill Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bunker Hill Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunker Hill Mining Competitors 602 2009 2640 81 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 57.88%. Given Bunker Hill Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bunker Hill Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -177.37% Bunker Hill Mining Competitors -897.89% 5.80% 0.01%

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining peers beat Bunker Hill Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

