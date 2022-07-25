CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $76.67 Average PT from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCDBF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on CCL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CCL Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $59.41.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

