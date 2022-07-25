Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.22.

KXSCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

KXSCF opened at $117.83 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $180.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.18.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

