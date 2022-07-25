Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,010.60.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,040.00 to 1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

