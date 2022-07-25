Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.75 ($4.71).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.74) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 332 ($3.97) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.95. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 253.60 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.47 ($4.64).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.