Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp's current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp's Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

