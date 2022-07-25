Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

