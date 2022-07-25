BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.58.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a PE ratio of -104.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 463,331 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

