BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.58.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJRI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a P/E ratio of -104.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

