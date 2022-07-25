DA Davidson Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $22.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 955.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

