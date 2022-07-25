Piper Sandler Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $160.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

