Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNRL. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE MNRL opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 13.7% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

