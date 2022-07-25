Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.