Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

