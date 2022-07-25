Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Synalloy has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.20.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

