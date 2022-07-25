RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,117,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,532.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,823,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,160. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

