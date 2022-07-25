Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
RDWR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13, a PEG ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $42.19.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
