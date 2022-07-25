Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Radware Price Performance

RDWR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13, a PEG ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $42.19.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Radware

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 219,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.