Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Points.com alerts:

Points.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCOM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.43 million, a PE ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Points.com

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Points.com in the 1st quarter worth $13,354,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Points.com in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Points.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Points.com by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Points.com by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points.com

(Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.