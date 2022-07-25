Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Arcellx Trading Down 1.6 %

ACLX opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Equities analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

