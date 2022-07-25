Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 169,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

