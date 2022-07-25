UDR (UDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 217.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

