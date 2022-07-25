Premier Financial (PFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.00.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1,681.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 716,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 268,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,341,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

