Shopify (SHOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. Shopify has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $53.40 to $43.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.