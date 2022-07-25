ASGN (ASGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q2 guidance at $1.56-1.63 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASGN stock opened at $95.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. ASGN has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

