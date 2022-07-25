Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $101.00

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

